CMW Entertainment and Mudrigo Sign Global Record Deal With AWAL

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Today (August 2), entertainment company and creative agency CMW Entertainment (CMW) has announced its newly minted deal with AWAL for CMW’s flagship artist Mudrigo. The two companies will collaborate to support Mudrigo, providing him with a full suite of services globally. In addition, CMW Entertainment excitedly announces the release of Mudrigo’s single “UH HUH,” out now.

Working closely with AWAL, CMW will continue to offer Mudrigo an extensive suite of capabilities, relying on its expertise in detailed digital data analysis and creative entertainment brand building to efficiently engineer the expansion of its engaged audience.

Meanwhile, AWAL will support Mudrigo’s development by providing comprehensive services, including A&R, global marketing, creative, sync and brand partnerships, distribution, and access to real-time music analytics. Mudrigo—working with CMW and now AWAL—has accelerated from a buzzing upstart to a highly sought-after artist with tens of millions of streams. Mudrigo’s 2022 smash entitled “6ft” peaked at number 17 on the Spotify US Viral Chart.

“AWAL’s commitment to independence and ownership aligns perfectly with the executive and creative ethos we are building here at CMW. The team is excited to come together for Mudrigo’s new single & debut EP,” says Touré Douglas, President, Founder and CEO of CMW Entertainment.

Ben Akinbola, VP, Head of Growth at AWAL, added: “Mudrigo is a true technician as a rapper, and both his skills and story immediately gripped us. Adding AWAL’s global team to the foundation set by CMW creates a powerful combo for the next phase of Mud’s career.”

About the deal, Mudrigo said, “The team at CMW Entertainment has taken my career to the next level while helping share my story with the world.”

CMW Entertainment was formed in 2019 by President, Founder, and CEO Touré Douglas, Johnny Colvin (fka “GODLEE”), and Mudrigo. Cameron Dunn later joined the company as the Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, intending to establish CMW Entertainment’s agency/consulting capabilities.