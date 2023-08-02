CTS Eventim Takes A Controlling Interest In France Billet

BREMEN, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and live events company CTS Eventim announced it has expanded its interest in the French ticketing platform France Billet to a majority stake in the company.

On Wednesday, CTS Eventim announced the acquisition of an additional 17% of France Billet’s share capital, bringing their total stake in the company from 48% to 65%.

Following the closing of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval from French competition authorities, the company will be fully consolidated for the first time, CTS Eventim stated.

France Billet was launched in 2019 as a joint venture between CTS Eventim and French fashion and entertainment retailer Fnac Darty.

Following the close of the deal, FNAC Darty will remain a minority shareholder and continue to offer tickets for sale through its retail locations in France.