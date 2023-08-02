INTRUST Bank Arena Wins Its Third IAVM Venue Excellence Award

WICHITA, KS (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global’s INTRUST Bank Arena has been awarded the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM)’s Venue Excellence Award for the third time in the arena’s history.

“The team at INTRUST Bank Arena should be incredibly proud of themselves, as it is an honor to be recognized by such a prestigious organization as the IAVM,” said Tony Cima, senior vice president, stadiums and arenas, for ASM Global. “The team has proven time and time again that they have a tremendous ability to think creatively and execute strategically to accomplish their goals, and the industry is clearly taking notice of their efforts. We are excited to see the continued success of this arena for years to come.”

“To be a 2023 Venue Excellence Award Winner is a testament to the tenacity and resilience of each of our INTRUST Bank Arena team members,” commented Tyler Slanovec, assistant general manager, ASM Global. “The COVID pandemic was an unfathomable time for our industry and in 2021 and 2022, we came back stronger than ever and were able to celebrate our best-performing year since our grand opening. The continued support and reinvestment into the facility from Sedgwick County has allowed us to remain at the cutting edge of new technology and initiatives and ensure the highest level of guest satisfaction event after event.”

The 15,000-capacity arena, located in downtown Wichita hosts a variety of events, including professional and collegiate sports, concerts, family shows and corporate functions. The arena, which is owned by Sedgwick County and operated by ASM Global, currently serves as home ice to the ECHL hocket team, the Wichita Thunder.

In recent years, the venue has fulfilled important roles in its home community, including operating as a personal protective equipment warehouse and distribution center during the pandemic, as well as a testing and vaccination clinic.