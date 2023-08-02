Lizzo Facing Sexual Harassment & Hostile Work Environment Lawsuit By Former Tour Dancers

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Lizzo is facing a lawsuit from three former tour dancers claiming they were subjected to sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. At the same time, they were members of the Grammy-winning artist’s dance team.

The complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday and reported on by CNN.com through an attorney for the plaintiffs, named Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson), her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT) as co-defendants.

The former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, accuse Lizzo and BGBT of many wrongdoings, including racial and religious discrimination.

According to CNN, the lawsuit claims that Lizzo pushed the dancers to attend a sex show in Amsterdam’s famed Red Light District and then pressured them to “take turns touching the nude performers.”

“Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” the lawsuit claims. “Lizzo then turned her attention to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club.”

After Lizzo herself led a chant “goading” Davis to touch the performer, the lawsuit says, Davis eventually “acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants.”

Billboard.com reports the lawsuit also claims that Quigley forced her religious beliefs on the plaintiffs and took repeated actions that made them uncomfortable, including commenting about their sexual virginity and simulating oral sex on a banana in front of them.

Notably, the lawsuit claims that Lizzo “called attention” to a dancer’s weight gain after a performance at South by Southwest. In a statement to Billboard, the dancers’ attorney Ron Zambrano called particular attention to those allegations about weight gain: “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing.”

CNN reports some other key allegations included in the filed complaint include racial and religious discrimination, including an allegation from BGBT’s majority White management team discriminated against the Black dancer by scolding them for “being lazy, unprofessional, and having bad attitudes.” In contrast, “none of these same allegations were leveled against dancers who are not black.”

Lizzo is known for being body positive in her work, social media and award acceptance speeches.

CelebrityAccess has reached out to representatives for Lizzo for comment.