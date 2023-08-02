Outback Presents To Bring ‘A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis’ To Huntsville In October

HUNTSVILLE, AL (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert and festival promoter Outback Presents announced a major tribute and benefit concert in honor of country music legend Randy Travis.

‘A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis – 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Time’ will take place on October 24th at the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama.

While Travis, who suffered a stroke in 2013 will not be able to perform, a selection of his musical ‘heroes and friends’ will be on hand to cover many of the 21 number 1 hits in his extensive catalog. A full lineup for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It is such a pleasure to have even a small part in an event that celebrates the accomplished life and career of Randy Travis”, says David Lower, Booking Manager at Outback Presents. “The fans in Huntsville have such a love of country music and have been so supportive of the artists we have brought to town, this is sure to be another sold-out concert!”

“We are thrilled to be able to come to Huntsville, Alabama for our A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis.’ This will be an unforgettable night with many of Randy’s superstar friends singing his biggest hits,” Tony Conway, manager for Randy Travis added. “One night, One place, One Time. Be sure to attend this very special concert with Randy Travis.”

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Randy Travis Foundation. The foundation is focused on stroke and aphasia awareness and supporting music education in schools.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10:00 am Central Time at the Von Braun Center box office as well as https://www.ticketmaster.com and https://www.randytravis.com.