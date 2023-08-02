OVG Secures A Comprehensive Naming Rights Deal For Sun Devil Stadium

TEMPE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Arizona State University and Sun Devil Athletics have secured a new naming rights partnership with Mountain America Credit Union.

The partnership with Sun Devil Athletics will see the team’s home football field, Sun Devil Stadium renamed as Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils for the next 15 years.

“The ability to compete at a high level during a transformational time in college athletics requires finding incredible partners who want to invest in our 26 sports, our 650 student-athletes and our 300-plus staff and coaches,” said Ray Anderson, Sun Devil Vice President for University Athletics. “An athletic department of nearly 1,000 team members requires incredible amounts of technology, nutrition, mental health resources, travel and other vital parts to win championships. We enthusiastically thank and welcome Mountain America Credit Union and look forward to integrating them into so many wonderful memories that will be created at Mountain America Stadium for years to come.”

“This is one of the important naming rights deals in the history of college sports and that speaks to the power and the future of our brand,” said ASU President Michael Crow. “We are grateful for Mountain America’s investment in our student-athletes and our programs. This agreement creates a pathway to help us compete at the highest levels of athletics in today’s changing environment.”

“Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to expand our partnership with Arizona State University and introduce the Mountain America Stadium,” said Sterling Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “This new partnership allows Mountain America to support hundreds of student-athletes and the Arizona community for many years to come through enhanced financial education, scholarship, internship and cause marketing programs.”

The deal was brokered in partnership between Oak View Group Global Partnerships, Pac-12 MMR and Sun Devil Athletics.