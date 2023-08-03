Aimie Vaughan-Früehe Named EVP Of Promotion & Streaming At 300 Elektra

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — 300 Elektra Entertainment (3EE) announced the promotion of Aimie Vaughan-Früehe to Executive Vice President and Head of Promotion and Streaming.

In her newly elevated role, Vaughan-Früehe will lead all radio promotion and streaming across the label group which includes 300 Entertainment, Elektra, Fueled by Ramen, and Roadrunner Records as well as a roster of artists that includes Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Slipknot, The Highwomen, Turnstile, Twenty One Pilots, Young Thug, Bailey Zimmerman, and more.

As EVP, Vaughan-Früehe will continue to be based in Los Angeles and report to 300 Entertainment Co-Presidents Rayna Bass & Selim Bouab as well as Elektra Entertainment President Gregg Nadel.

Vaughan-Früehe first joined 300 Entertainment in 2018, serving as SVP of Promotion, overseeing all promotion initiatives and strategy. Before joining 300, Vaughan-Früehe as VP of Promotion at Columbia Records where she worked with artists such as Adele, Harry Styles and Beyoncé, among others.

“At 3EE, we do things differently. First and foremost, we know we’re nothing without our people, and having a leader like Aimie help guide our strategy is critical to our continued success,” said Bass, Bouab, and Nadel. “Aimie has been instrumental in countless, culture-defining hits and having her – a proven promo maverick and force within the streaming space – on our side gives us a competitive edge. We look forward to even more acts across 3EE benefitting from her passion and expertise in this new, expanded role.”