Angry Mob Music Group Signs Three To Publishing Administration Deals

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) – Angry Mob Music Group (AMMG) has signed administration deals with three US-based artists: Ames, Justin Starling and Taz Conley. As part of the inked deals, all writers have worldwide administration agreements for specific catalog items and will be able to participate in new co-writes and work-for-hires.

Ames, a Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter from Oklahoma has opened for Andy Grammar and Gavin Rossdale and has placed cuts with Tori Kelly, Rita Ora, Kelly Clarkson and more.

Starling got his big break by attracting the attention of NBA star Damian Lillard, earning writing credits with Way V and NCT Dream, and placements in NBA 2K, Fortnite, Call of Duty and more. He’s shared the stage with French Montana, Diplo, Meek Mill, Lil Yachty and Childish Gambino (Donald Glover).

Conley is a Brooklyn-based producer and artist as one half of the duo The Siege, landing placements in Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, as well as NBA 2K, Call Of Duty, FIFA and movies including Dora And The Lost City Of Gold and Shaft.