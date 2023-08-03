Blackbird Record Label Artist Abby Posner & SRO PR Partner With The Trevor Project

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Queer singer-songwriter-producer Abby Posner, Blackbird Record Label and the Schneider Rondan Organization (SRO PR) have aligned with The Trevor Project in connection with Posner’s recently released song “World Is Yours,” whose themes of personal freedom, acceptance and resilience are in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Along with a financial contribution, digital proceeds from the uplifting Americana song, written by Posner and Mitch Schneider, will go to The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organization for young people who identify as part of the rainbow alphabet. Posner is also now training to become a Trevor Counselor. Listen to the song HERE and watch the animated video created by Jessamine Sison HERE.

“Many LGBTQ young people turn to music as a source of comfort, joy, and support—and it is wonderful that young people all over will be able to hear a powerful song of acceptance and affirmation in ‘World Is Yours,” says The Trevor Project. “We are incredibly excited to partner with Abby and her team to help spread the word of this anthem to those who could benefit from it.”

Says Posner, the genre-fluid Los Angeles-based artist: “When I first heard the song “World Is Yours,” I was immediately drawn to it, and I wanted to produce and record my own version of it. As a queer songwriter, I believe the world needs more LGBTQ+ songs that encourage young people to be themselves and lean into their authenticity and strength. She adds: “I recently started training to become a Trevor Counselor, and so far it has been one of the most eye-opening, and rewarding, experiences. I hope to continue giving back to the LGBTQ+ community with my music and working with The Trevor Project.”

“We are honored to support the work The Trevor Project is doing to end suicide among the LGBTQ youth community,” says Manda Mosher, artist and co-owner of Blackbird Record Label. “Creating an environment of love, encouragement and support is vital. We are grateful that “World Is Yours,” an inspired collaboration by Abby Posner and Mitch Schneider, is connecting to empower and uplift through both the song’s message and support of donation to The Trevor Project.”

Sison explains that, while working on the imagery for this video, “I wanted to stay true to its Americana/country sound by depicting small towns and vast horizons. I also wanted to honor the important message in the lyrics to help spread that message to a wider audience. I felt the imagery had to be relevant, timely, and heartfelt. The last building façade in the first part of the video is the historic Stonewall Inn bar.”