Bravado Pacts With Brazilian Licensing Agent Redibra

SÃO PAULO (CelebrityAccess) — Bravado, Universal Music Group’s brand management and merch business, announced a partnership Redibra that will see the brand licensing and extension agency become Bravado’s official licensing agent in Brazil.

Under the terms of the deal, Redibra will help Brazilian music fans to get their hands on the latest merch from Bravado and expand the company’s footprint in South America.

Redibra has developed a reputation for translating fandom into experiences through consumer products and experiential retail opportunities. Founded by Elcan Diesendruck in 1965 as an agent for the Walt Disney Company in Brazil, Redibra has worked with a host of corporate partners such as Coca-Cola, Netflix, Nintendo, Chevrolet, Capricho, Caring Bears and Galinha Pintadinha.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to create incredible products and experiences for the dedicated music fan community in Brazil,” said David Diesendruck, CEO of Redibra. “Finding creative ways to connect our fans and artists around the world is the very foundation of our DNA. The partnership between Redibra and Bravado elevates the fan and artist experience in one of the most passionate music fan bases in world” Said Matt Young, President of Bravado.