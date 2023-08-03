Jaime Wyatt Returns Stronger and Freer on Soul-Filled New album ‘Feel Good’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Singer, Songwriter and storyteller Jaime Wyatt is the kind of generational talent whose raw, honest lyricism is matched only by the power of her vast, unmistakable voice. Wyatt has announced the arrival of her third and most ambitious album yet – Feel Good, out November 3 on New West Records – along with the release of lead single “World Worth Keeping,” Wyatt takes a firm step into the future, pushing her sound to new sonic and emotional heights while blurring the lines between classic roots, southern soul, and vintage R&B.

“World Worth Keeping” is a fierce, soulful meditation on the beauty worth fighting for, no matter how hopeless things may seem. Accompanied by a mind-bending journey of a music video directed by Dylan Reyes, “World Worth Keeping” is rooted in its defiant optimism and succinctly lays the groundwork for the LP’s refusal to surrender to cynicism and negativity despite its ever-looming presence.

Watch the music video for lead single “World Worth Keeping,” out now: http://newwst.com/worldworthkeepingPR

Recorded with Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada, Feel Good is bold and ecstatic, built on tight, intoxicating grooves that showcase Wyatt’s unparalleled artistry. Her writing is unguarded and intuitive here, tapping into the deep recesses of her subconscious as she reckons with grief and growth, and her delivery is visceral to match, cutting straight to the bone with equal parts sensitivity and swagger. Taken as a whole, the collection stands as a radical act of creative liberation from an artist already known for pushing limits, a genre-defying work of healing, queer joy and self-love that tips its cap to everything from Al Green and Otis Redding to Waylon Jennings and Bobbie Gentry in its relentless pursuit of peace and pleasure.

“A lot of us grow up feeling like we have to hide who we are just to be accepted, but that comes from a place of fear and judgment,” Wyatt explains. “I wrote these songs to let go of all that, as permission to feel good.”

Wyatt penned Feel Good in collaborative, freewheeling writing sessions built around infectious drum and bass grooves. Working with different rhythm sections in LA (her former hometown) and Nashville (her current hometown), Wyatt began experimenting with stream-of-consciousness and improvisation in the rehearsal studio, allowing herself to trust her instincts (as well as those of close collaborator Joshy Soul) as she pulled lyrics and melodies from the ether.

“I spent a lot of my life feeling like it was selfish to want to feel good, that women were supposed to be meek, quiet, and submissive,” she reflects. “I wasn’t born like that, though, and these songs were a big part of learning not just to accept myself but to love myself because if you can’t love yourself, nobody can.”

A West Coast native, Wyatt began turning heads with her breakout 2017 debut, Felony Blues, which chronicled her now much-publicized battle with addiction and transformative journey through the criminal justice system. Her 2020 follow-up and New West debut, Neon Cross, tackled even more profoundly personal revelations and arrived to tremendous acclaim.

Wyatt will bring the music of Feel Good across North America, supporting ZZ Ward and playing numerous festivals this fall.

A modern Americana artist with plenty of vintage outlaw flair and unparalleled Western stage wear, Wyatt sings of a lifetime of experiences with unusual, captivating candor. This year alone, she’s already made her Newport Folk, Stagecoach and Red Rocks debuts, performed at Luck Reunion and toured with The Avett Brothers, The Head and the Heart, The Revivalists, Grace Potter, Sierra Ferrell and more.

“Feel Good” Tracklist:

World Worth Keeping

Feel Good

Back To The Country

Love Is A Place

Hold Me One Last Time

Where The Damned Only Go

Althea

Fugitive

Jukebox Holiday

Ain’t Enough Whiskey

Moonlighter

Jaime Wyatt Tour Dates

8/2/2023 @ Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO

8/3/2023 @ Globe Hall – Denver, CO

8/4/2023 @ Aggie Theatre – Fort Collins, CO

8/6/2023 @ Public House – Crested Butte, CO

8/12/2023 @ Copper Mountain Resort – Copper Mountain, CO

9/6/2023 @ World Café Live – Philadelphia, PA – w/ ZZ ward

9/8/2023 @ 9:30 Club – Washington DC – w/ ZZ ward

9/9/2023 @ Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY – w/ ZZ ward

9/10/2023 @ Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA – w/ ZZ ward

9/12/2023 @ House of Blues – Cleveland, OH – w/ ZZ ward

9/13/2023 @ Club XL – Harrisburg, PA – w/ ZZ ward

9/15/2023 @ St Andrews – Detroit, MI – w/ ZZ ward

9/16/2023 @ Park West – Chicago, IL – w/ ZZ ward

9/19/2023 @ Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI – w/ ZZ ward

9/20/2023 @ Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA – w/ ZZ ward

9/21/2023 @ Fine Line Music Cafe – Minneapolis, IN – w/ ZZ ward

9/22/2023 @ Madrid Theater – Kansas City, MO – w/ ZZ ward

9/23/2023 @ Boats and Bluegrass – Winona, MN

9/24/2023 @ Basement East – Nashville, TN – w/ ZZ ward

9/25/2023 @ Del Mar – St Louis, MO – w/ ZZ ward

9/27/2023 @ Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA – w/ ZZ ward

10/6/2023 @ Rebels & Renegades Fest – Monterey, CA