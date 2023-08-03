Jimin and Jungkook of BTS Break Three New Guinness World Records For Spotify and SoundCloud

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Though all members of K-pop superstar group BTS are still active in the music industry, Jimin and Jungkook continue to break records in their solo careers during the group’s much-deserved hiatus.

Guinness World Records reports that the explicit version of Jungkook’s hit “Seven” has become the most streamed track on Spotify in one week by a male artist, with 89,748,171 streams. On release day, “Seven” amassed 15,995,378 plays to become the second-most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours by a male vocalist — just behind Harry Styles’ “As It Was” with 16,103,849 on April 1.

The track’s popularity didn’t waver, with at least 11.6 million streams each day in the tracking week ending July 20. The song has gone on to achieve the fastest time for a music track by a male artist to reach 100 million streams on Spotify, registering 100 million filtered streams on Spotify by July 21, according to Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global.

On SoundCloud, Jimin’s 2018 single “Promise” has now broken two records, becoming the most-streamed track on the platform with 330 million plays on June 17. Upon its release in December 2018 as the first single, the song became the most-streamed track on SoundCloud in 24 hours.

In May, Jimin set another record, becoming the fastest solo male K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. Meanwhile, his fellow bandmate Jungkook set the previous record only two months prior – taking him 16 days longer.

As part of BTS, their music has been streamed an incredible 31,960,000,000 times, making them the most-streamed male group on Spotify. In 2023, they have also been awarded the most followers for a music group on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

The group already held records for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, the most-streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours, and the first K-pop act to reach No. 1 on the US albums chart. BTS was inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame in 2022.