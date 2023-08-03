Miami’s James L. Knight Center Breaks Revenue Records For 2023

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — The ASM Global-managed James L. Knight Center broke records for revenue generation in 2023, reaching its highest annual gross since the venue opened its doors more than four decades ago.

According to ASM Global, the James L. Knight Center hosted more than 35 events in 2022, drawing more than 140,000 fans and resulting in an increase in ticket sales of 16% over 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the live events industry in 2020 and 2021.

“When ASM Global started managing James L. Knight Center in 2012, we put together an aggressive strategy to expand event offerings, get more guests through the doors, and increase revenue,” said Doug Thornton, executive vice president of stadiums, arenas and theaters, ASM Global. “The team at the venue, together with ASM Global, has worked tirelessly to reach those goals; and we are excited to continue the momentum and make James L. Knight Center the top entertainment destination in the region.”

The James L. Knight Center is also off to a strong start in 2023 with a total of 46 concerts in the books for this year, including South Korean girl group aespa and Morat, who broke attendance records at the venue with two fully sold-out performances.

Other sold-out shows this year included performances by artists such as Lil Nas X, Pablo Alborán, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Isabel Pantoja, among others.

“By consistently supporting our promoters’ marketing efforts, implementing special presale offers, running and testing email marketing and social media campaigns, and more, we were able to reach more fans and increase ticket sales,” said Cristina Bruan, director of sales and marketing. “We leveraged Ticketmaster’s distribution partnerships and other resources, exposing the venue to new audiences and fans while also working closely with key local promoters like Loud and Live who brought in exciting shows such as the Greeicy and Mike Bahia.”