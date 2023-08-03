Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Music Merchandise Study Shows What's Selling and Other 2023 Trends in Merch

(HYPEBOT) – A new study by atVenue offers an in-depth look at trends in music merch sales, including what’s selling and what’s not. The data was derived from the company’s point-of-sale technology, which is widely used in the live event industry.

Overall per-fan spending on merch at live shows actually fell from $8.49 in 2023 to $8.16 this year, but higher ticket prices do not appear to be the culprit Post-pandemic pent-up fan demand was off the charts in 2022, and 2023 sales look impressive when compared to average 2019 sales of $5.54 per head.

At festivals, merch spending jumps to $66 per head in 2023, up from $58 in 2022.

But these averages also vary wildly by genre, with K-Pop, the clear winner.

Top 5 genres

  • K-Pop: $27.25 (avg. $/Head)
  • Hip Hop/Rap:$11.34 (avg. $/Head)
  • Hard Rock: $10.73 (avg. $/Head)
  • Metal: $9.76 (avg. $/Head)
  • Alternative: $9.74 (avg. $/Head)

What’s selling?

Black T-shirts are still the biggest sellers at 2X more than any other merch item. The most common sizes are tied at Medium and Large. Hoodies have become a top 3 item in most genres.

Look at the differences in what’s selling by genre.

Read the full report atVenue here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.

