Trivium’s Paolo Gregoletto Undergoes Emergency Surgery

WACKEN, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto will miss multiple upcoming performances with the band after he was forced to undergo emergency surgery to treat a hernia on Wednesday night.

“After experiencing abdominal pain, Paolo needed to be taken to the hospital for emergency hernia surgery late in the night,” a rep for Trivium wrote on the band’s social media on Thursday. “The operation went well and Paolo is recovering.”

A second post noted that Gregoletto will remain hospitalized under observation for the next several days and will miss “a few shows.”

“Please send your healing energy and love over Paolo’s way – you’ll be seeing him back on stage in a few days,” the rep for Trivium said.

Despite having a bassist in the hospital, Trivium plans to perform at upcoming shows, including their scheduled appearance at Wacken on Friday. According to Trivium, Josh Baines from the British heavy metal band Malevolence will be filling in on the bass guitar while Gregoletto recovers.

Trivium is also slated to perform at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Romania on Sunday, Theatre Antique in France on August 8th and Alcatraz in Belgium on August 11th.