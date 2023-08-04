ASM Global Job Fair Shatters Record For Live Entertainment Job Fairs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global, who has the world’s largest portfolio of arenas, stadiums and theaters, numbering over 350, held the second international virtual “collaborative job fair” encompassing five continents, which has generated more than double the applicants of its maiden 2022 employment expo.
ASM Global’s leadership hopes that such unique global searches will discover diverse talent and expand the company’s reach within its local communities as the live entertainment experience continues to prosper.
“This international turnout is amazing,” said ASM Global CEO and President Ron Bension. “It validates our belief that the remarkable electricity, joy and sense of community in our industry transcends so many work paths for so many people.”
The event enabled venues to fill a wide range of roles from hourly to salaried levels with highly skilled and diverse candidates. The jobs include the areas of operations, business development, finance, food and beverage, human resources, sales, marketing, booking, security, guest services, audio visual tech, catering, and more.
One of the added focuses of this year’s outreach was to university students. The company features “GROW” an internal program aimed at providing impactful and meaningful career experiences to ethnically diverse university students globally who are interested in the venue management space.
ASM Chief Human Resources Officer Shauna Elvin said, “It’s tremendously gratifying to see ASM Global’s message of fostering diversity and the career development of talent and motivated individuals resonant internationally.”
A worldwide roster of cities joined in the massive job fair.
The list of stadiums, convention centers, theaters and arenas that host over 160 million guests annually participating worldwide
