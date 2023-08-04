Dan Fogelberg’s Estate Signs A Catalog Deal With Iconic Artists Group

(CelebrityAccess) — The estate of the multi-platinum singer-songwriter and musician Dan Fogelberg has signed a catalog deal with Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group.

The deal will see Iconic acquire and develop Fogelberg’s catalog of hits with plans to bring the artist’s music to new generations.

The deal continues the longstanding relationship between Fogelberg and Irving Azoff that started in 1970 when the two dropped out of the University of Illinois and drove to LA seeking fame and fortune in the music business.

According to family lore, Fogelberg had promised his band leader father Lawrence, later the subject of Fogelberg’s hit “Leader of the Band” that he would return to college if he hadn’t made his mark in the music industry within a year.

“I love that story,” said Jean Fogelberg, Dan’s widow. “As Dan recounted it, they stayed with Irving’s Aunt Bernice for a few weeks before moving to a one-bedroom apartment on Holloway Drive, just down the street from Tower Records. While Dan worked on his music, Irving made inroads with his customary energy and determination, netting Dan a record deal at Columbia Records. In time, they both became very successful, but through the years their friendship remained unchanged. Dan always considered Irving ‘family,’ and told me if I needed anything after he was gone, I could count on Irving, and he was right.”

“When Iconic Artists Group approached me about curating Dan’s catalog, I didn’t have to think about it for very long. Partnering with Iconic feels like a natural continuation of the work Irving and I have done together since Dan died in 2007. I’m excited about the possibilities of collaborating with a dedicated team of industry professionals, and I take comfort in knowing that Dan’s legacy will be nurtured for generations to come,” Jean added.

Fogelberg, who died in 2007, went on to a legendary career as a recording artist, selling more than 16 million albums over the course of his career, including 1 Triple Platinum, 4 Double Platinum, 3 Platinum, and 2 Gold RIAA Certified Albums. He had 11 Billboard Top 100 Albums, 3 Billboard Top 200 Albums, 1 Billboard Top 50 Country Album, 4 Billboard No. 1 Singles, 17 Billboard Hot 100 Singles, 13 Billboard Top 20 Adult Contemporary Singles, 4 Billboard Top 50 Mainstream Rock Singles, and 3 Billboard Top 100 Country Singles.

His hits include “Longer,” “Hard to Say,” “Leader of the Band,” and “Run for the Roses,” among others.

“Dan Fogelberg and I met at school at the University of Illinois. He was the folk guy, and I booked the rock clubs. The first time he came by my little office, someone stole his bicycle! Acting upon our dreams and our belief in his talent, we made our way to LA like so many others in the early seventies. The rest is history. I am so grateful to Dan and Jean for the trust they have put in Iconic and the Azoff family. (My wife) Shelli and I were married as my closest friend Dan sat at the piano and played ‘To the Morning.’ I can’t believe he has been gone sixteen years. I still miss him greatly. I am honored to work with Jean continuing the fine work she has done to manage Dan’s legacy,” stated Irving Azoff.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.