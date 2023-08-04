PanStadia & Arena Management To Cease Publication

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — PanStadia & Arena Management, one of the leading publications covering stadia, arenas, sports, and live entertainment venues, announced plans to cease publication after 24 years.

According to a statement published on the magazine’s website, publisher Hemming Group Ltd announced the “commercial decision’ to leave the sector and cease publication of the magazine.

The statement cited the impacts of the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and its impacts on the market and supply chain.

“Sadly, the market has remained challenging and with diminishing advertising and sponsorship support, it has become commercially unviable to continue producing the quality news and feature content that the market requires,” the statement said.