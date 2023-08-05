Music Will – The Largest Non-Profit Music Program In US Public Schools Names New Chief Program Officer

MONTCLAIR, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – Music Will, the acclaimed non-profit organization transforming young lives through multi-genre music programs, today announced the appointment of Dr. Bryan Powell as Chief Program Officer (CPO). Powell’s broad range of music education experience includes recent positions at Music Will as its Senior Director of Programs and Director of Higher Education.

Powell will lead the strategic vision for programs now reaching more than 640,000 students nationwide in his new role. He will oversee professional development initiatives for teachers and continue engagement with the higher education community. Furthering Music Will’s dedication to inclusive, immersive, and student-centered education, he will expand the organization’s reach to meet students where they are – including community centers and after-school programs.

Music Will Interim CEO Janice Polizzotto said, “Bryan has a potent mix of passion, experience, and professional knowledge that will impact the formation and continued growth of our programs. Through his previous contributions to our organization, he gained a deep understanding of our mission for meaningful change in music education, and we’re excited that he’s taking on this essential and much-deserved leadership role.”

Music Will runs the largest non-profit music program in the US public school system. Its teachers serve over 500,000 students in over 600 cities and towns nationwide. They believe that music education is a right, not a privilege, and it should reflect the cultures of the students it serves.

Powell said, “I am honored to accept the position of Chief Program Officer at Music Will. Since I joined this organization in 2014, it has been my privilege to work alongside its devoted team, empowering music teachers and expanding access to culturally relevant music participation for more students. Music Will’s mission aligns with my passion for relevant music education, and I look forward to this new chapter at a great organization.”

Before Music Will, Powell was the Director of Programs for Amp Up NYC, a partnership between Berklee College of Music and Little Kids Rock (former name of Music Will). Earlier, Powell was an NYC public school music teacher and continues his roles as an Assistant Professor of Music Education and Music Technology and Coordinator for the Recording Arts and Production degree at Montclair State University. Powell earned his Bachelor of Music degree at Pepperdine University, a master’s degree in teaching at Chapman University, and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at Boston University.