SRG-ILS Group Launches Sister Label – SRG Jazz Along With New Jazz Compilation Album

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The SRG/ILS Group is excited to announce the launch of our new imprint, SRG Jazz. Jazz music has always been a multi-genre hybrid at the core, and our foundation in Soul, R&B, Gospel, and Blues music has naturally led to this new endeavor.

SRG Jazz looks to continue the development of this innately American art form by partnering with musicians who want to participate in their careers and recordings fully. We believe that artists must participate in the ownership of their recordings so true partnerships can exist between creators and businesses.

With SRG/ILS’s long relationship with the Universal Music Group (UMG), SRG Jazz creates an international platform for artists to have their music heard and experienced.

SRG Jazz signed Jazz saxophonist Mike Phillips and released his Hip Hop and R&B-influenced album Pulling Off The Covers. In addition to the recent announcement of the signing of Jazz legend David Benoit, there have been releases from Allen Hinds, Xavier Gordon, Damien Escobar and Jeff Bradshaw over the last three years.

We are celebrating the debut of SRG Jazz with a compilation of the best tracks released by the label, including Contemporary Jazz radio hits “City Lights” by Mike Phillips, “Taboo” by Damien Escobar, and “If You Want Me To Stay” by Xavier Gordon featuring Marcus Miller and Gerald Albright. Also included are classic tracks from Gino Vannelli, Take 6, and Eric Johnson.

SRG Jazz is a division of the SRG/ILS Group, and The SoNo Recording Group partnered with Virgin Music (UMG) worldwide.