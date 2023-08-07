Laufey Signs With WCM

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming jazz artist Laufey has signed a new global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music.

Based in Los Angeles, the Icelandic-Chinese composer, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist landed at number one in 2022 with her debut album Everything I Know About Love. The album’s hit single, “Valentine,” peaked at No.1 on Spotify’s Jazz Chart, and Laufey has generated more than eight million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

She’s also preparing the least of her follow up album, Bewitched, which is due Sept. 8 via AWAL. The album includes her latest single, “From The Start,” which is currently the most streamed jazz song in the world.

Honored to join the ranks of some of the most iconic songwriters and artists in history at Warner Chappell. Gabz, David, Ryan, Guy, Carianne, and the rest of the team at Warner Chappell have been fervent songwriter advocates for years, and I’m elated to call the company my new publishing partner,” Laufey stated on signing with WCM.

“At Warner Chappell, we pride ourselves on working with the most talented storytellers in the world, so Laufey is the perfect addition to our roster. Laufey’s innate musicality, lyrical ingenuity, deep relationship with her fans, and world class live show are just a few factors that make it no surprise her star is rising. We’re thrilled to be working with such an exceptional, generational talent, and thank Laufey, Max Gredinger, and Harry Roberts for trusting us at this exciting point in her career,” added WCM’s Vice President, A&R, Gabz Landman, and Vice President, Head of A&R, Australia, David Goldsen in a joint statement.