Nathaniel Rateliff Revives His 2020 Solo Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Colorado-based singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff announced plans to relaunch his “And It’s Still Alright” with dates set to kick off in November 2023.

The tour, which was fully sold out before Rateliff canceled it in the early days of the pandemic, will now get underway at the Orpheum Theater in Boston on November 21st and wrap at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle on November 20th.

Rateliff was just 9 days into his tour in 2020 when he was forced to pull the plug on the run after a video shoot at the Town Hall in New York on March 12, 2020.

For the revived tour, Rateliff will showcase his musicianship, moving between solo performances with just his voice and an acoustic guitar and full-on musicianship, backed by a 10-piece band including a string quartet, and all manner of configurations in between.

Rateliff is touring behind his solo album “And It’s Still Alright” and the tour will see support from musician, singer, and songwriter, Kevin Morby.

The full list of Nathaniel Rateliff solo dates

November 1—Boston, MA—Orpheum Theatre

November 2—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre

November 3—Washington D.C—The Anthem

November 5—Louisville, KY—The Louisville Palace

November 8—Fort Worth, TX—Will Rogers Auditorium

November 9—Austin, TX—Bass Concert Hall

November 12—San Diego, CA—Balboa Theatre‡

November 14—The Orpheum Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

November 15—Orpheum Theatre—San Francisco, CA

November 17—Keller Auditorium—Portland, Oregon

November 20—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA