Country Radio Broadcasters Announce 2023-2024 Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Radio Broadcasters announced the results of the organization’s election for its 2023-2024 Board of Directors.

The upcoming Board of Directors for this year will include both elected and appointed members. Among those who will be serving are Chuck Aly (Country Aircheck), Beverlee Brannigan, LLC (“A Coach For Creators”), Justin Chase (Beasley Media Group), Gator Harrison (iHeart), Mike Harris (UMG Nashville), Debra Herman (Apple Music), Clay Hunnicutt (BMLG), Kenny Jay (Albright & O’Malley & Brenner), Jennifer Johnson (Riser House), Kurt Johnson (Townsquare Media), Jon Loba (BMG Nashville), Rod Phillips (iHeart), Kelly Rich (Red Street Records), Tim Roberts (Audacy), and John Shomby (Backstage Country/Country’s Radio Coach).

Officers who will be returning for 2023-24 include Kurt Johnson (Townsquare Media) as President, John Shomby (Backstage Country/Country’s Radio Coach) as Vice President, and Beverlee Brannigan (“A Coach For Creators”) as Secretary.

Continuing their terms on this year’s Board include Becky Brenner (Albright & O’Malley & Brenner), Johnny Chiang (SiriusXM/Pandora), George Couri (Triple 8 Management/Triple Tigers), Steve Hodges (Sony Music Nashville), Michelle Kammerer (Amazon Music), Mike McVay (McVay Media), RJ Meacham (Curb Records), Brent Michaels (KUZZ), Charlie Morgan (Apple Music), Joel Raab (Joel Raab Country Radio & Media), Bob Richards (TuneIn/Sevens Radio Network), Royce Risser, Lesly Simon, Matt Sunshine (The Center for Sales Strategy), and Kristen Williams (WMN).

Additionally, the CRB announced that the next Country Radio Seminar will take place from February 28th to March 1st, 2024.