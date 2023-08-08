Hansjürg Stämpfli Named MD Of Warner Music Switzerland

ZURICH, Switzerland (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Central Europe has named Hansjürg Stämpfli to the role of General Manager of Warner Music Switzerland.

Stämpfli will assume his new duties at WMS immediately, overseeing the company’s business in the region, reporting directly to Marcus Friedheim, Managing Director of Warner Music Central Europe.

He succeeds Stefania Lorenzetto, who was previously General Manager for Warner Music Switzerland.

Stämpfli first joined Warner Music as Brand Manager in October 2015 and was upped to Senior Marketing Manager in April 2019.

Before he joined Warner, Stämpfli worked for the business consultancy PwC in Switzerland for four years and had studied Business Administration at the University of Bern.

“Hansjürg has done excellent work in recent years and has always managed to bring in new ideas for our business that went beyond his actual field of activity. He demonstrates an exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, and we are happy to be able to continue to support him as an outstanding talent at Warner Music. We look forward to many more years of success together,” stated Marcus Friedheim.

“I’ve felt I’ve been in the right place at Warner Music since day one and I wouldn’t want to miss a day. Therefore, I am particularly pleased about the recognition and trust that Marcus and the management have placed in me with this appointment. Together with the team, we will continue to strengthen and expand Warner Music’s position in Switzerland,” added Hansjürg Stämpfli.