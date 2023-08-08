The Music Venue Trust Partners With Coca-Cola

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Music Venue Trust announced a new partnership with soft drink giant Coca-Cola that will see the two organizations collaborate on a series of upcoming initiatives at MVT member-venues.

According to Music Week, who first reported the partnership, MVT will kick off the partnership with a series of concerts starring Casey Lowry.

Starting on September 27th, Lowry will perform at Moles in Bath, the first of multiple shows around the UK before winding up at KOKO in London on October 23.

Lowry’s concert series will also include performances at Parish, Huddersfield on 5th October, the Boiler Room in Guilford on October 19th; and the Bunkhouse in Swansea on October 21st, among others.

Fans can have a chance to win tickets with a purchase of 500ml Coke Zero or Coke Zero Cherry in Co-op and scan the QR code on the in-store display.

“If it wasn’t for grassroots music venues, I wouldn’t have a career in music,” Lowry told MusicWeek. “They provide a springboard for every emerging artist and keep the culture alive. Having Coca-Cola on board with MVT will have a huge impact on keeping these awesome indie venues alive and helping the next wave of music come through. We should celebrate this! It’s a huge deal and I feel honoured to be playing.”