Toffen Gunnufsen Joins All Things Live Norway

OSLO, NO (vip-booking) – In a strategic move to bolster its festival lineup and expertise, All Things Live (ATL) Norway has appointed industry veteran Toffen Gunnufsen as their festival booker and promoter.

With an impressive 32 years of experience under his belt, Gunnufsen is set to strengthen ATL Norwegian festivals.

As part of his new role, Gunnufsen will oversee ATL Norway’s portfolio of festivals, including the highly acclaimed Oslo Sommertid and Trondheim Sommertid, along with several partner events. His wealth of experience and proven track record make him the perfect fit.

Gunnufsen’s contributions to the Norwegian music scene have been massive. He is credited with booking top-tier international artists and pioneering some of the nation’s most iconic festivals, such as Quart, Hove, Skral, and Kadetten.