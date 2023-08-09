Abby Posner Reveals ‘Outsiders’ Anthem With New Single

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Blackbird Record Label artist Abby Posner – singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer, has announced her new solo album Second Chances will drop on Friday (August 11).

Posner provides an anthem for all the “outsiders” with her single, “The Starting Line.” The music video for the new song was exclusively premiered yesterday via The Bluegrass Situation. Posner shared the clip publicly via her YouTube channel, also streaming below. The video presents “The Starting Line” in an intimate live setting filmed in Los Angeles’ serene Temescal Canyon as the backdrop. Posner performs vocals and picks the banjo, while Paula Fone is on backing vocals/guitar and Phil Glenn on backing vocals/fiddle.

“I really wanted to do a stripped-down live version of this song because I didn’t want it to be perfect or overproduced,” shares Posner. “The rawness is an important part of the song’s overall message. I have spent a lot of time in Temescal Canyon meditating, hiking and unplugging from the sometimes-chaotic hustle and bustle of LA! This is a place where I have always been able to self-reflect and see things more clearly.”

Posner, who identifies as queer (they/she), says: “I hope that other artists, queer people, and non-conforming/unconventional folks will be able to hear this song as an anthem for being able to let their freak flag fly and be proud of marching to the beat of their own drum.”

“I have always been torn between being an artist and having a family, and a part of this song is about working through some of these complicated feelings. ’The Starting Line is also about feeling like an outsider and ‘falling behind’ – it is a journey toward cultivating a new relationship and new perspective with that part of myself.”

Posner will celebrate the release of Second Chances on Saturday (August 19), with a sold-out headlining show in Santa Monica, CA, at McCabe’s. She will then be seen performing as an official showcase artist at Americanafest 2023 in Nashville, TN, on September 21 at The Vinyl Lab, along with a performance the following night, September 22, at The California Country Show Americanafest Special Event at ACME Feed & Seed.

The album was produced, mixed and written by Posner, who also performed guitar, bass, drum, keys, banjo, mandolin, percussion and vocals for all 12 tracks at Sonic Boom Room Studios in Venice, CA, with engineer Kevin Jarvis. Inspired by a life-changing breakup and the introspective soul-searching that followed, Second Chances embraces her genre-fluid blend of Americana, folk, indie pop and punk rock.