Melissa White Hired As Director of Membership and Jasmine Lopez-Alvarez Named Marketing Manager At A2IM

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced the hire of Melissa White as Director of Membership and Jasmine Lopez-Alvarez as Marketing Manager.

In her new role at A2IM, White will oversee the organization’s label relations and membership engagement strategy. She got her start in the industry as an Executive Assistant at the prestigious Hip-Hop label Tommy Boy and Tracklib, a digital marketplace for sample clearances. While at Tracklib, she was promoted to Music Catalog Director, serving as a liaison for labels interested in submitting music for sampling and developing relationships with them.

A native of New York, White attended City College of New York where she obtained a Bachelor’s in Music.

A veteran marketing executive, Jasmine Lopez-Alvarez will assume oversight of marketing initiatives and spearhead membership growth at A2IM. Before joining the trade association, Lopez-Alvarez was the founder of multimedia platform UnPeeled and was a Marketing Manager for the renowned San Francisco music venue Bottom of the Hill. She then relocated to New York to seek a graduate degree in Music Business at New York University. She’s also done stints at SiriusXM, Marauder, and HIFI in marketing and talent relations roles.

“We are delighted to welcome Melissa White as Director of Membership and Jasmine Lopez-Alvarez as Marketing Manager. Their experience and passion for independent music will play a crucial role in developing our reach and furthering our mission,” said Richard James Burgess, CEO of A2IM.