Internet Rapping Sensation Lil Tay, 14 & Brother Jason Tian Dead; Deaths Under Investigation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian pre-teen rapping sensation Lil Tay, born Claire Hope, has died. Her family announced the news of her passing and the passing of her brother Jason Tian on Tay’s Instagram page, which has 3.3 million followers. The cause of both her death and Tian’s death is under investigation.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Variety reports that the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner have no record of her announced death.

Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, declined to comment to Business Insider when asked if his daughter is still alive and that he couldn’t comment on the family’s Instagram post.

In addition, Tay’s ex-manager, Harry Tsang, spoke with Entertainment Tonight (ET) saying he “cannot definitively confirm or dismiss” the death announcement issued by the rapper’s family. Tsang called for “cautious consideration” in the statement to ET.

Tsang said, “Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family.” He added, “This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved.”

Lil Tay became an internet sensation at the age of 9 for posting videos of herself rapping and using cuss words about her lifestyle. She was known for videos with rappers like Chief Keef and XXXTentacion, while causing controversy for using the N-word and was accused of appropriating hip-hop culture.

Her last social media post was in 2018 in a tribute to XXXTentacion after his death, “As a father figure, when I don’t have one, you were here, she wrote at the time.

Not long after her name became newsworthy, she was caught in a custody battle between her parents, Hope and Angela Tian.

In a phone interview with The Daily Beast with her mother, Tian, Lil Tay said, “Right now I’m in a bad situation, and I don’t want to talk about these things,” adding that her father had “filed something to the court and the court ordered us to go back here, and he said that I was in danger and stuff.”

She said of her dad: “He was threatening to arrest — to have my mom arrested if we didn’t go back… I didn’t see him for multiple years. He never saw me for so long; it’s obvious he just came back because he wants money.”

This is a developing story.