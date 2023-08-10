Live Nation & Music Forward Announce Scholarship Award Recipients For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation and their partners, the non-profit Music Forward Foundation, announced the six recipients of scholarships for 2023.

The six recipients, who are all pursuing future careers in the music industry, will be awarded scholarships totaling $50,000, the two organizations said.

“We are proud to grant these scholarships to this group of aspiring young professionals looking to carve out a path for themselves within the live entertainment industry,” said Jordan Zachary, Co-President of US Concerts, Live Nation. “Through impactful programs like the Music Forward Scholarship, we continue our commitment to investing in and empowering the next generation of leaders in our industry,” added Omar Al-joulani, Co-President of US Concerts, Live Nation.

Recipients of this year’s awards include:

Asad Whitehead, a Music Industry major at Monmouth University, who is also developing a live entertainment brand focused on fans of color. Whitehead is the recipient of the $10,000 Live Nation Scholarship, which supports students pursuing careers in the five core areas of Live Nation’s business: concert promotion, venue operation, sponsorship, ticketing, and artist management.

Jade Proctor, a Theatre Technology major at Dillard University, with a focus on bringing innovative lighting designs to all aspects of live entertainment. Proctor is the recipient of the $10,000 Tiffany Green Operator Scholarship. This scholarship was established by Live Nation to support women pursuing careers in live entertainment.

Logyn Rylander, a Commercial Music major and Business minor at Tennessee State University, who is looking to expand the grass roots music scene in Philadelphia. Rylander is the 2023 recipient of the $10,000 Steven J. Finkel Service Excellence Scholarship. Live Nation established this scholarship to award students who are passionate about improving the live music experience for fans and artists.

Hugo Obori, a Music Business major at New York University with a passion for music festivals. Obori is the recipient of the $10,000 Governors Ball Scholarship. This scholarship supports students living in the five boroughs of New York City, pursuing a degree in live entertainment with a focus on music.

Sayada Aklima Jannat, a Music Performance and Music Business double major at Winona State University and ailey Frerichs, a Music Industry major and Dance & Marketing double minor at Minnesota State University, Mankato, are the 2023 recipients of the $5,000 Affinity Plus Scholarship, a dedicated award from Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, the marquee sponsor of a Live Nation venue, designated for local college students pursuing a career related to the music industry.

“College costs keep rising, so it’s vital that we provide financial support to our students, empowering them to transform their passions for music into lifelong careers,” stated Nurit Siegel Smith, the Executive Director of the Music Forward Foundation. “We are thrilled to continue to join forces with our partners to sustain educational endeavors, ignite career aspirations, and propel our 2023 scholarship recipients towards successful futures.”