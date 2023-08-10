Paramore Cancel The Rest Of Their Tour

FRANKLIN, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Paramore announced that all remaining dates on their “This Is Why” have been canceled while the band’s frontwoman, Hayley Williams recovers from a lung infection.

The news of the cancellation follows the postponement of a series of shows in late July, with Paramore citing an illness in the band’s touring party at the time.

In the latest update shared on social media, Williams said: “After my lung infection forced us to postpone four shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong.”

“I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations. After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you,” she added.

Affected dates include performances in San Francisco and Salt Lake City. Performances later this year at the New Yorker Festival in New York in October, and the band’s tour in Australia and New Zealand are still a go.