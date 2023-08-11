Craig Newman Joins Paladin Artists

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Paladin Artists announced the addition of veteran agent Craig Newman to the boutique talent agency, effective immediately.

Based in Los Angeles, Newman joins Paladin with a diverse client roster that includes Newman will be based in Los Angeles and brings his diverse roster of clients with him including Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO), A.J. Croce, WAR, Micky Dolenz, Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey, Under The Streetlamp, Chef Robert Irvine, Illusionist Rick Thomas, American Girl Live! In Concert, Mini Pop Kids, and The Fab Four. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

With more than two decades in the industry, Newman joins Paladin from APA, where he previously worked closely with Paladin founders Steve Martin and Andy Somers as well as noted talent exec Bruce Solar.

He began his career in the mailroom and agent training program at the venerable William Morris Agency in 2000 and the following year, he transitioned to APA where he spent 22 years.

During his tenure at APA, Newman rose to lead the agency’s performing arts division, developed new touring properties, booked talent across all platforms and venue types, and represented a wide-ranging roster of artists and specialty shows.

In addition, Newman has recently focused on developing and booking unique touring entertainment stemming from television shows, Broadway, as well as original concepts.

“Craig Newman—aka Craigie Fresh! Master of time, the Ukulele and Arts Centers,” says Steve Martin. “Paladin is happy to welcome Craig and his indomitable spirit, taste in artists, perspective and work ethic.”

“Always our good friend, we at Paladin are all very happy to have Craig as our team-mate once again,” says Andy Somers. “His passion for music and his artists is what he is all about and he has always achieved fantastic results.”

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is to make folks feel happy and bring them joy and as an agent I feel like I get to do that all the time…and it’s wonderful!” says Craig Newman. “In my career I’ve had a chance to book just about every type of show and genre of entertainment so having diversity on my roster is what keeps me excited. They call me Craigie Fresh. Perhaps that’s because I’m always looking at things in a cool and different way.”