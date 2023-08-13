Kimberly Horton Named President Of The Blues Foundation

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Kimberly Horton has been named President and CEO of The Blues Foundation, a position she has held on an interim basis since last Fall, it was announced by R. Scott Fitzke, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Horton is a native of Jackson, Mississippi and has been a passionate advocate of the blues genre since she was young. A graduate of both Jackson State University and Belhaven University with degrees in Management and Public Health, Kimberly has dedicated over sixteen years of her career to higher education. Her love for the blues, however, led her in a different direction: becoming President of a successful blues booking and management agency, Heathrow Muzik Box. Through her agency, Kimberly has managed several well-known artists in the blues genre. Her expertise in the industry helped earn Horton a position as a Board Member with The Blues Foundation.

Possessing a strong desire to inspire and educate the younger generation, Kimberly plans to lead The Blues Foundation to new heights by, among other things, implementing youth education initiatives and updating the Blues Hall of Fame Museum with modern technology.

In addition to her professional achievements, Horton is a proud mother to two beautiful children, Tyra and Jerin. Tyra is currently following in her mother’s footsteps as the CEO of Heathrow Muzik Box, while Jerin is a junior at Manassas High School. Horton’s passion for the blues, coupled with her leadership skills, is sure to leave a lasting impact in the world of Blues.

“We are confident that Kimberly is the right person to lead The Blues Foundation into the next chapter of our history,” says Fitzke. “Kimberly shares our passion as well as our core values and has a clear vision for how The Blues Foundation can continue to make advancements in serving that mission. Kimberly is also committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, inclusion, and excellence both within The Blues Foundation, among our constituents, and with the community in general,” adds Fitzke.