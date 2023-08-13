Live Nation Announces All-Inclusive Concert Vacation On The Beach – Out Of The Blue Festival

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Noah Kahan, CAAMP, Mt. Joy, and Lizzy McAlpine are bringing some of their closest friends on vacation. Out of the Blue Festival is a 4-night all-inclusive trip hosted at Moon Palace Resort in Riviera Cancún, Mexico.

A world-class lineup has been curated for this unforgettable concert experience along the Caribbean shore from January 7-10, 2024. Kahan, CAAMP, Mt. Joy and McAlpine will play headlining performances on the beach, with additional support from Trampled By Turtles, Joy Oladokun, Briston Maroney, The Brook & The Bluff, Samia, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Indigo de Souza and Whitney.

Each artist will perform two unique shows throughout the event. One on the beach stage in our custom oceanfront concert venue and a second intimate pool party or late-night performance.

Travel Packages go on sale to the public on August 17 at 2 pm EDT. An exclusive pre-sale will begin at noon EDT on August 17. All event packages include luxury resort accommodations, round-trip airport transportation, bottomless top-shelf drinks, all-inclusive culinary offerings, 24-hour room service, access to white sand beaches, artist-curated activities, daily yoga sessions, complimentary wifi, and so much more! A full itinerary will be announced in the coming weeks, including pool parties, activities, and local excursions.

After securing your event package, book your flight to Cancún, and we’ll handle the rest. The Playa Luna team will greet you at the airport and ensure seamless transportation to the resort. Upon arrival, indulge in a 4, 5, or 6-night, all-inclusive stay at the luxurious Moon Palace Cancún. From the break of dawn until the sun sets, guests can lounge on pristine beaches, revel in poolside festivities, or embark on adventures throughout the Yucatan Peninsula with fellow festival-goers. Once night falls, take a stroll along the shore, leading you to our spectacular oceanfront venue.

Each night, concertgoers will descend upon a one-of-a-kind oceanfront venue. Once inside, guests will experience traditional and not-so-traditional entertainment as they wander to the main stage, which sits on a beautiful stretch of beach along the Caribbean. Fans can also enjoy regional fare including tacos and nightly rotating vegetarian options mixed with some of your favorite Mexican snacks and desserts.

The event will be hosted at the spectacular AAA Four Diamond Awarded Moon Palace Cancún, which boasts a wide range of luxury accommodations just steps from the state-of-the-art concert venue. In addition to a full lineup of activities on-site, guests are encouraged to enrich their vacation by exploring the natural beauty of the Yucatan Peninsula and rich Mayan culture through various off-site adventures including diving in underground cenotes, visiting the ancient capital of Chichen Itza, sailing on luxury catamarans, and more.

This partnership with Moon Palace Cancún and Palace Resorts includes an ongoing commitment to comprehensive greening programs. The resort has been designated as a low-carbon tourism provider. In addition to a single-use plastic-free concert area, all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event and diverted from landfill.