Café Tacvba Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The multiple Grammy-winning Mexican rock band, Café Tacvba, announced plans for a limited U.S. run in the Fall of 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Saturday, October 14th at Revolution in Fort Lauderdale with 4 additional dates on the East Coast before returning to California for shows at the Hard Rock Live in Wheatland and Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville.

The general onsale for the Café Tacvba U.S. Tour 2023 will start Friday, August 18th.

TOUR DATES:

Sat, Oct 14 — Miami, FL — Revolution

Tue, Oct 17 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

Wed, Oct 18 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

Fri, Oct 20 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Sun, Oct 22 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue, Oct 24 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Thu, Nov 30 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

Fri, Dec 1 — Porterville, CA — Eagle Mountain Casino *

*Non-Live Nation date