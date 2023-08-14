Japan Eases Visa Requirements For Touring Artists

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) –Japan has eased the rules for foreign artists to perfiorm in the country, potentially opening a door for a wider range of touring artists to visit the island nation.

Previously, artists planning to visit Japan were required to earn over 500,000 yen ($3,500) during their stay and were limited to performing in venues that could accommodate more tha 100 seated guests.

Now, according to NikkeiAsia, under the terms of the new visa requirements the maxium period of stay has now been extended to 30 days and the venue requirements have been relaxed slightly to now cover venues with a capacity of at least 100, either seated or standing.

Additionally, other requirements have been relaxed as well. Previously, artists who did not meet the minimum capacity or earnings requirements could still perform in Japan if they had more than two years experience as an international performer and would perform in Japan on a stage of at least 13 sq. meters.

Under the terms of the new rules, these rules no longer apply if the venue operator or promoter has at least three years of organizing events that feature foreign artists.

However, the new rules do not apply to dance clubs or discos in Japan, which are instead covered under the Act on Control and Improvement of Amusement Business.

“This step will give momentum to the revival of the music industry in Japan, which was hit hard by COVID-19-related restrictions,” Masato Kitaguchi, vice president of the International Promoters Alliance Japan, told Nikkei Asia.