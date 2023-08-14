Jelly Roll Shows Up For Recovering Addicts With A Surprise Visit To Chesterfield County Jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA (CelebrityAccess) – One of the biggest stars in Country music today, Jelly Roll (born Jason DeFord) made a surprise visit to the Chesterfield County Jail on Saturday (August 12) to visit inmates in the Helping Addicts Recover Progressively Program (HARP).

The visit came to fruition after members involved in HARP, a voluntary jail-based treatment and recovery program that teaches participants how to use a therapy tool called trauma tapping in their recovery – made a TikTok video urging the singer/songwriter to visit them while he was on tour in the Commonwealth of VA.

“Jelly Roll we need a favor!” the group posted on their TikTok channel, which has more than 63,000 followers. “We need you to stop by the Chesterfield County Jail… We need you to come through with a hope shot, speak life, love, strength and hope.”

That video amassed more than 570,000 views.

Jelly Roll has inspired millions as he’s been open about his addiction journey and his experiences being in and out of the correctional system. Jelly and the Chesterfield Jail coordinated the visit and surprised all the program participants, though Jelly told wric.com that he was aware of HARP even before he was notified.

Went and spread some love at the Chesterfield County jail before our sold out show in Virginia Beach pic.twitter.com/fSa1vHlGhG — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) August 13, 2023

Jelly performed some of his hit songs, harmonized with the inmates, laughed, and most of all, showed those who are recovering that they don’t have to let addiction define them.

“It’s crazy, dude. I mean, the last time I was in one of these places before I was doing music was obviously, I was inmate 00364950. So, to have my tour bus parked right outside inside the gate is wild. Is the craziest experience ever,” he said.

Jelly continued:

Who you were is not who you are and who you are isn’t even a picture of what you can be.

The “Save Me” singer is on his Backroad Baptism tour supporting his latest release Whitsitt Chapel. He performed Saturday (August 12) at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, VA.