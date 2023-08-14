Jimmy Koplik and Shelly Finkel’s Summer Jam at Watkins Glen To Be Featured In A Kickstarter Documentary

LOS ANGELES, CA — A Kickstarter documentary project titled “Summer Jam at Watkins Glen” retelling the history of one of the greatest summer rock festivals in history.

With an aim to immortalize the iconic 1973 outdoor rock festival, the project has already garnered significant support, raising $42,605 from 442 backers out of its $64,500 goal in just 24 days. The campaign has 24 more days to go before its deadline of Thu, September 7, 2023, 11:21 PM EDT.

A Timeless Concert in History

The documentary explores the historic Summer Jam at Watkins Glen, which featured The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers Band, and The Band. Originally planned to accommodate 150,000 attendees, the event drew an astonishing 600,000 fans, earning a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest US audience ever assembled for a public gathering.

Set against the backdrop of 1973, the festival came during a transitional point in American history, as the Vietnam War ground to a grim and and the counterculture that sprang up in opposition to the war slowly transitioned to a more generalized youth culture that came to the fore in the hedonist 1970s.

The festival proved to be one of the largest gatherings in U.S. history, and despite the event being planned for 150,000 fans, more than 600,000 turned out over the course of the festival and dwarfing the legendary Woodstock festival, which drew 500,000 fans. The event has earned a place in the Guiness Book of World Records for the largest US audience ever assembled for a public gathering and based on the population of the U.S. in 1973, 1 in every 350 Americans attended this show.

The Makers Behind the Magic

The festival also helped to launch the careers of the now legendary concert promoters Jimmy Koplik and Shelly Finkel, who orchestrated the event, relying on fellow concert legend Bill Graham for production.

When crowds far in excess of the 150,000 tickets sold for the event turned up at the gates, the two followed Bill Graham’s now famous advice to open the gates.

A Long-Awaited Tribute

Despite its cultural significance, no film or album was ever produced to capture the essence of the Summer Jam at Watkins Glen. The documentary seeks to fill this void by featuring never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with promoters, band members, attendees, and historians. The film promises to provide an authentic and comprehensive portrayal of the rock festival, providing a snapshot of a key moment in rock history and the careers of Koplik and Finkel.

A Community Effort

The documentary’s Kickstarter campaign benefits from fiscal sponsorship through From the Heart Productions, Inc., making pledges tax-deductible as allowable by law. The project serves as an invitation for music enthusiasts and history lovers to contribute to bringing this moment in time back to life.

For more information and to support the project, visit the Kickstarter campaign page.