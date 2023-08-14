Joe Walsh Announces The Lineup For VetsAid 2023

CHULA VISTA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Stephen Stills, The War on Drugs, and The Flaming Lips are among the bands announced for the 2023 return fo Joe Walsh’s VetsAid concert.

The 2023 edition of the benefit concert will take place on November 12th at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA, with all net proceeds going directly to support veterans’ services charities.

VetsAid, which Walsh launched in 2017, has previously featured performances from acts such as the Zac Brown Band, Gary Clark Jr., and Keith Urban. To date, the concert series has provided more than $3,000,000 in grants to support veteran’s organizations.

Tickets start at $39.50 are on sale this Friday at www.vetsaid.org