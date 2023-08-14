Music Executive Known As The ‘Godfather of Black Music’ Clarence Avant Dead At 92

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Clarence Avant, the music industry executive known as the “Godfather of Black Music,” passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday (August 13). The news of his death was confirmed via a statement from his family. The cause of death has not been revealed. He was 92.

“Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as “The Black Godfather” in the world of music, entertainment, politics, and sports. Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss,” the statement read.

Born February 25, 1931 in Greensboro, NC, Avant became a pillar in entertainment after moving to Los Angeles in the late 60s. After a stint as a nightclub manager, he began artist management – handling the careers of Jimmy Smith and Lalo Schifrin.He then created Sussex Records, which signed several successful acts, including the “Aint No Sunshine Til She’s Gone” singer Bill Withers, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Avant was the co-promoter for Michael Jackson’s first solo world tour in the 80s.

The leading-edge executive then purchased KAGB-FM, the first Black-owned FM radio station in Los Angeles. Avant was crucial in the same of the legendary Stax Records, later became Chairman of the Board of Motown Records and was the first African-American board member at Polygram, per Variety.

He is credited with accelerating the careers of L.A. Reid, Michael Jackson, Babyface and Quincy Jones, among others. His influence over the music industry advanced artists in jazz and Motown, leading into the days of hip-hop.

In addition to his pioneering work within the entertainment industry, Avant was an advocate for black culture. He served as an advisor to Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama.

In 2019, Avant received the Industry Icon Award at the Grammys and was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Lionel Richie in 2021.

Avant married Jacqueline Gray (philanthropist) in 1967 which produced two children – Nicole Avant (film producer, philanthropist, who is married to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos) and Alex Avant (agent, actor, producer).

The news of his death comes nearly 20 months after his wife, Jacqueline was tragically shot and killed by an intruder during an attempted burglary in their Beverly Hills home. She was 81.

Avant is preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline Avant and is survived by his son Alex Avant, daughter Nicole Avant, and son-in-law Ted Sarandos.

RIP.