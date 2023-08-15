Justin Bridgewater Named Senior Talent Buyer At TempleLive

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) — TempleLive, a family of live music venues dedicated to preserving historically significant theaters, announced the hire of industry veteran Justin Bridgewater as Senior Talent buyer.

Prior to his new role at TempleLive, Bridgewater was a talent agent as UTA, but also served as a senior talent buyer at AEG.

“We are thrilled to welcome Justin into the TempleLive family,” said Rob Thomas, President of TempleLive. “Justin brings immense knowledge and experience to our team, and I look forward to working with him.”

“Each TempleLive venue is one-of-a-kind,” said Bridgewater. “I am thrilled to join the TempleLive team, dedicated to delivering outstanding programming to both our venues and the communities they serve.”

TempleLive currently oversees multiple Masonic buildings that have been repurposed as live entertainment venues. The company’s mission includes revitalizing and maintaining the historic pieces of architecture, while producing contemporary live entertainment events.