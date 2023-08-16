Big Machine Label Group Promotes Brooke Nixon & Hires Chris Waters For The Valory Music Imprint

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) announced Tuesday (August 15) the appointment of two team members based in Nashville.

Brooke Nixon has been promoted to Director, Stream for the label. She was most recently the Southeast Director, Promotion Marketing for BMLG’s The Valory Music Co. imprint. Nixon joined BMLG in 2015 as Promotion Coordinator for DOT Records before moving to the Valory imprint in 2016.

Chris Waters joins Valory, succeeding Nixon in the Southeast area. Waters was recently Director, Promotions for the Garth Brooks launched and now defunct Pearl Records promo team. He also had previous stints at Show Dog Nashville, Warner Music Group (WMG), Sony Music Entertainment (SME) and Cumulus Country WSM-FM – 95.5 Nash Icon/Nashville.

Valory President George Briner said, “It’s an honor to work with Brooke and see her growth over the years, and I’m excited for her next chapter as she steps into the streaming world. We’re also fortunate to have a veteran promo assassin like Chris jump right in so we do not miss a step in delivering the hits to Country radio.”