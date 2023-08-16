Concord Acquires A Share Of The Music Publishing Catalog Of Plain White T’s Tom Higgenson

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Concord announced the acquisition of a stake in the music publishing catalog of Tom Higgenson, songwriter and frontman of the Plain White T’s.

The deal includes hits such as “Hey There Delilah” which has accumulated more than a billion streams worldwide, as well as “A Lonely September,” “Take Me Away,” and “Radios in Heaven.”

“Hey There Delilah’ is literally sung, hummed, or lip-synced in every corner of the world,” said Concord Chief Business Development Officer Steve Salm. “We are excited to have made this acquisition which now gives Concord ownership in both the recording and underlying composition of this evergreen song.”

The deal expands Higgenson’s existing relationship with Concord after the label’s Fearless imprint signed the Plain White Ts following the success of their self-produced album Stop. The band returned to Fearless for their 2018 album Parallel Universe and have released two singles this year, “Spaghetti Tattoo” and “Happy.”

“I’m very grateful for the relationship I have built with the Concord and Fearless teams, and I’m excited to move forward into the future with them,” Higgenson stated.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.