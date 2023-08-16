Pat Metheny Announces Solo Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful 33-date tour with his Side-Eye band earlier this year, legendary guitarist Pat Metheny announced plans for a North American solo tour.

With performances planned at 51 venues across 29 states, the tour officially kicks off at the Center for the Arts in Homer, New York, on September 13th and wraps at 92nd St Y in New York City on April 7th.

Additional shows will be added to the tour in the coming weeks.

“I’m really looking forward to doing this pretty significant tour that will just be me. I’m going to draw on all my solo records, from New Chautauqua on, and I’ve written a lot of that kind of material: narrative, storytelling, with expositional-type improvising. I did a test run of solo concerts a couple years ago and I really, really enjoyed it. It’s going to be something quite different for me, that intimate relationship. I think I’ll probably actually talk some on the gig, which I generally don’t like to do, but it sort of fits with what this evening will be.”

For the tour, Metheny will explore his approach to being a solo performer in unorthodox ways in intimate concert venues. Metheny will be touring in support of his latest album, Dream Box, which was released this year through Modern Recordings.