Shania Twain Returning To Vegas With ‘Come On Over’ 2024 Residency

Shania Twain performs onstage during the Shania Twain 'Queen of Me' Global Tour Opener at Spokane Arena on April 28, 2023 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Country Pop hitmaker and “Any Man of Mine” singer Shania Twain is returning to the Las Vegas strip with her third residency, Shania Twain: Come On Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits!, opening at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s Bakkt Theater on Friday (May 10, 2024).

The new residency announcement follows her Still The One residency, which ran from 2012 – 2014 at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, and the Let’s Go shows from 2019 – 2022 at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater.

“If you want to change things or you want the show to evolve, it’s as if the whole building, the whole theater, is my playroom for a while,” Twain told Billboard via Zoom of why she loves residencies. “I love that I get the consistency that I can build a show that I don’t have to worry about moving around. It’s a very different approach to production when you have the luxury of things being maybe a little more fragile and if there are things you couldn’t take on the road. It’s a controlled environment with no variables you have to worry about — you can get the sound and lights the way you want. That custom element of the production is a luxury.”

The new shows will comprise 24 performances and end in December 2024. The show will take place in May (10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25 and 26), August (23, 24, 29 and 31), September (1, 4, 6 and 7), November (29 and 30) and December (4, 6, 7, 11, 13 and 14).

General on-sale begins Monday (August 21) at 10 am PST via Ticketmaster.com. City card members will have access to presales starting today (August 16) at 10 am PST through August 20 at 10 pm PST. Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment presales will happen August 17-20. Twain’s fans will have access to a presale beginning today (August 16) at 2 pm PST.

In partnership with Live Nation (LN) and Caesars Entertainment Live, Twain announced that $1 of every ticket sold to the Come On Over residency will be donated to Shania Kids Can. Established in 2010 by Twain, the organization provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives during crises and economic hardship.

The name of the new residency comes from Twain’s 1997 album, Come On Over, which contains the hits “Man! I Feel Like Like a Woman!,” “From This Moment On,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One,” and “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You).” With over 100 million albums sold and Grammy Awards, Twain is one of the best-selling female country artists of all time.

“It is a very special time for me. I am happier than ever to be on stage. I am just loving life, loving sharing my new music and … just feeling really happy, and I am hoping to just get up there and bring some inspiration, more positivity,” Twain told CBS Mornings.

In July, Twain concluded the first leg of her sold-out global Queen of Me tour. The second leg will launch in September in the UK.