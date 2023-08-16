X-Ray Touring’s Josh Javor Joins WME as Co-Head, London Music Department

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Artist agency WME has named Josh Javor as Partner and Co-Head of the agency’s London music department. Javor will report to Lucy Dickins, WME’s Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring.

Javor joins WME from X-Ray Touring, where he’s worked since 2005. He has helped guide the careers of many artists, including Queens of the Stone Age, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

Javor has worked with a roster of new and emerging artists and stadium headliners, including The Charlatans, Kodaline, The Hold Steady, Jenny Lewis, Alkaline Trio, Thrice, Taking Back Sunday and many others.

Musicweek.com reports Dickins said of Javor, “Josh has not only built a roster of artists that shape music, he’s also been an integral part of building the international touring industry as we know it today. With Josh coming on board, our London office is doubling down on being the leading team in the region and on the international stage.”

“Steve Strange and I built an incredible business at X-Ray over the last 18 years through teamwork and passion for our artists,” said Javor. “I’m excited to start this next chapter at WME and continue this legacy with the team in London and worldwide.”

WME’s highlights this year have included Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Half Time Show, Adele’s sold-out Las Vegas residency, and international tours for Snoop Dogg, Hozier, Travis Scott, Peter Gabriel and others.