Brew Ha Ha To Donate The Proceeds From The Inaugural Left Coast Luau To Support Hawaiian Fire Relief Efforts

SILVERADO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — The California-based live events company Brew Ha Ha Productions announced plans to donate all of the profits from their upcoming Left Coast Luau event to the Maui Strong Fund / Hawaii Community Foundation to support those affected devastating fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

“I would like to start by saying that our hearts and prayers are with the people of Maui. The horrific devastation caused by the Maui fires has left the island and its community in dire need of our help and support. At least 1,000 are still missing; and at the time of writing this statement, as many as 100 lives have been lost. The damage to the community is unimaginable and we feel compelled to shift our focus of this event to a fundraiser. We have decided to commit 100% of profits from the Left Coast Luau to Maui Strong Fund / Hawaii Community Foundation,” stated Brew Ha Ha Productions’ President Cameron Collins.

The inaugural edition of the Left Coast Luau will take place on Saturday, September 9 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, CA with a lineup that includes The Reverend Horton Heat, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Ozomatli, Jonny Two Bags, Teenage Goo Goo Muck and more.

The all-ages event will also feature a lineup of local craft brewery favorites and a range of Polynesian inspired dishes, dance and drinks and vendors, Brew Ha Ha said.