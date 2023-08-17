Bruce Springsteen Postpones Philly Shows Due to Illness

ASBURY PARK, NJ - JUNE 18: Chris Scianni of the Tangiers Blues Band performs onstage with Bruce Springsteen during the Grand Re-Opening of Asbury Lanes at Asbury Lanes on June 18, 2018 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iStar)

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) – Rocker and icon Bruce Springsteen announced that last night’s scheduled show (August 16) and tomorrow’s show (August 18) at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia had been postponed due to illness.

On Wednesday (August 16), a post on the band’s official Instagram (IG) page announced the singer had postponed his performances with the E Street Band. The Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band tour – which began in February – is the first international tour for the band since 2017 and the first in the US since 2016.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the social media post read.

“We are working on rescheduling the dates, so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

In March, Springsteen announced the postponement of three US tour dates “due to illness.” There were no more details shared in the post.