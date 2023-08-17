Cedric Burnside Signs With TKA

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — The Kurland Agency announced the signing of Mississippi blues guitarist and songwriter Cedric Burnside for worldwide representation, in partnership with Frank Riley’s High Road Touring.

The son of blues drummer Calvin Jackson and grandson of blues singer, songwriter, and guitarist R. L. Burnside, the Grammy-winning Cedric Burnside has made a name for himself on the strength of albums such as Benton County Relic (2013) and Descendants of Hill Country (2016).

He is a recipient of a 2021 National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts, which is the United States government’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.

At TKA, Burnside will be represented by Jack Randall, the agency said.