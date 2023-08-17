Coldplay Hit By Lawsuit From Former Manager Dave Holmes

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – British rock band Coldplay has been hit with a new lawsuit by former manager Dave Holmes.

A representative for the band confirmed to Variety that Holmes parted ways with the quartet a year ago, ending a 22-year collaboration that had been in place for almost the entirety of the band’s entire professional career. Coldplay is now managed by Phil Harvey, Mandi Frost and Arlene Moon – who were present and have been a part of Coldplay’s journey alongside Holmes for a number of years.

Variety reports the lawsuit is a contractual dispute and that the legal documents had not been made public at the time of publication.

The four members of the band frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champton met at the University College of London and offcially formed in 1997.

In 2021, Coldplay extended their deal with Warner Music Group’s Parlophone in the UK and Atlantic in the US. The extension came prior to the release of their latest album, Music of the Spheres, which featured appearnaces by Jacob Collier, BTS, Selena Gomez and We Are King.

Over the course of their career, Coldplay has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, making them one of the best-selling musical acts in history.